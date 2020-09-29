Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 29, 2000
GRANGEVILLE — Three potential investors in the Camas Prairie Railroad spoke to a crowd of about 100 people here Thursday night expressing their interest in the line. But it may be too late.
Sept. 29, 1980
SPOKANE — George Bush, Republican vice presidential nominee and former U.N. ambassador, will stop here Thursday on a campaign trip, a GOP spokesman says.
For Dave Justice, the dedication of Clarkston High School’s renovated building was like seeing an old classmate whom he might not have liked during his school days. Though he wasn’t particularly fond of the school when he went there, the school — like the classmate — has become something he’s learned to appreciate as time has passed, he says.