Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 14, 2000
BOISE — Lewiston Chamber of Commerce members listed improving Idaho’s north-south highway as one of the top priorities for this year’s legislative session.
Feb. 14, 1980
The Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District water supply is just 55 percent of normal, but Manager Paul Chasco is not ready to push the panic button.
Concern about a sinking tiedown area and shrinking fuel supplies occupied the Lewiston Airport Commission on Wednesday.