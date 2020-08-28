Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 28, 2000
Gov. Dirk Kempthorne signed a proclamation extending Idaho’s state of emergency for another month as weather conditions were forecast to prolong wildfires well into September.
PULLMAN — Douglas Osheroff, the 1996 Nobel Prize winner in physics, will be at Washington State University on Sept. 6 to give the annual Stephenson Lecture.
Aug. 28, 1980
Ed Cheff, the Lewis-Clark State College baseball coach, will have an all-new coaching staff this season when his Warriors hope to defend district and area titles.
The R.J. Reynolds Co. has offered to promote the Lewiston Roundup Association Inc. and donate 500 seat cushions for the Sept. 5-7 roundup.