Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 12, 2001
HELLS CANYON — Twenty-five years ago conservationists pulled off a feat that a decade before was unthinkable. They stopped the damming of the Snake River in Hells Canyon and helped create a National Recreation Area.
———
Sunflowers don’t grow at Vernon Park in Clarkston. But on Saturday it was impossible to look in any direction without seeing the bright yellow blossoms. Hundreds of people were visiting the park for an arts and crafts show that has grown into one of the most popular events of Clarkston’s annual Sunflower Days.
Aug. 12, 1981
Gary Packwood of Clarkston has won the club championship title at Swallows Nest Golf Course.
———
Big John Strong’s Trained Animal Circus will hoist its tent five times over north central Idaho this week as it holds shows in Moscow, Lewiston, Grangeville, Orofino and St. Maries.