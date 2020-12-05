Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 5, 2000
ASOTIN — Asotin County commissioners passed an ordinance Monday that allows people to live in recreational vehicles in some areas for longer than 30 days provided the motor homes meet a certain set of requirements.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is making good on one of its campaign promises and using a lobbied-for hunting and fishing fee increase to fix the Winchester Lake dam.
Dec. 5, 1980
Peter McWhorter thought lightning had hit his house. His 13-year-old son, Shane, was afraid the end of the world was here. And his wife, Marcia, said the 80-foot red fir that fell on her house Wednesday night was a bit large for the family Christmas tree.
COLFAX — Palouse Producers manager Ron Wachter, of Pullman, has been reelected president of the Palouse Empire Fair Board.