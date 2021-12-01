Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 1, 2001
The University of Idaho will require all students to carry health insurance beginning in the fall. Most students already are covered by their parents’ health insurance, said Hal Godwin, vice president of student affairs. He said a recent study estimated 25 percent of students at the schools have no health insurance.
Dec. 1, 1981
MOSCOW — The Moscow Public Works Committee on Monday fielded more criticism over the city’s new downtown signs during a one-hour public meeting.
———
Mill Road is being rebuilt according to the strict standards of state and federal highway departments, two men involved in the project said Monday.
2011 ———
MOSCOW — Drawings of a proposed gymnasium in Moscow will be on display during the holidays, and public comment will be welcome following the Christmas break.