Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 24, 2001
Former Lapwai superintendent Bob Sobotta will be one of four individuals who will be inducted into the Idaho High School Activities Association’s Hall of Fame.
———
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — David Ledford, former managing editor of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, has been named executive editor at the Springfield News-Leader.
June 24, 1981
A new Pac-10 Northern Division alignment for the 1982 baseball season will be discussed today at Portland by representatives from several Northwest schools.
———
RAPID RIVER — Because the spring run of chinook salmon has made an unexpected and sudden surge into the Rapid River Hatchery, the Nez Perce Tribe on Tuesday lifted its ban on treaty fishing.