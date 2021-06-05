Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 5, 2001
The new president of Lewis-Clark State College will be Dene Thomas, now vice provost for academic affairs at the University of Idaho.
Clarkston’s city pool presents a compelling case for change, the Asotin County swimming pool citizens advisory committee says.
June 5, 1981
COEUR D’ALENE — The University of Idaho Department of Art and Architecture will become a college next fall after approval by the UI Board of Regents on Thursday.
Lewis-Clark Twins coach Dwight Church had 43 players turn out for the opening day of practice and is now facing the tough task of cutting the roster to 18 when the Twins open the season Sunday against Milton-Freewater for a doubleheader.