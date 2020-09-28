Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 28, 2000
No one wants a cellular telephone tower in their neighborhood, but everyone wants the benefits of modern communications technology. And that’s what Federal Communications Commission regulations support, Lewiston city planner John Murray told the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission during a work session Wednesday night.
———
KAMIAH — The new U.S. Highway 12 bridge over the Clearwater River needs some more work, but it’s structurally sound and safe for motorists, city officials were told here Wednesday night.
Sept. 28, 1980
Idaho’s long-awaited catch-and-keep steelhead season opened Saturday on the Salmon River and upper Snake, but most anglers apparently had little luck.
———
MISSOULA — On a picture perfect Saturday afternoon, the University of Idaho football team opened its Big Sky Conference campaign in almost picture perfect fashion as it exploded past a helpless University of Montana squad 42-0.