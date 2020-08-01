Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 1, 2000
The Lapwai Road reconstruction project is one-third complete and will be ready for pavement soon, Nez Perce County road supervisor Jerry P. Black reported to the county commission Monday.
———
The Lewiston Police Department is looking for volunteers to move a radar trailer around town once a week.
Aug. 1, 1980
MOSCOW — Everett Samuelson, dean of the University of Idaho College of Education for the past 17 years, will step down sometime during the coming school year, UI officials announced Thursday.
———
Although there hasn’t been a pitch thrown in the 1980 North Idaho District American Legion baseball tournament, the off-the-field batting may supersede anything that goes on at Harris Field the next four days.