Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 27, 2000
While most of the attention in Washington’s primary Tuesday will be focused on presidential hopefuls, voters in Pullman, Colfax, Pomeroy, Palouse and Garfield will be deciding a number of school bond and levy elections.
Feb. 27, 1980
OROFINO — The Potlatch Corp. was the lone and successful bidder for 7,950,000 board feet of timber Tuesday at the supervisor’s office of the Clearwater National Forest.
———
MOSCOW — Construction crews at the University of Idaho are busy installing infrastructure for the university’s $11.5 million agriculture biotechnology facility.
———
PULLMAN — City Supervisor Larry Larse resigned at Pullman Transit to accept a position as public works director of Kirkland, Wash.