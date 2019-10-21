Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 21, 1999
The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will open its 1999-2000 season at Clarkston High School against the University of Victoria from Canada. The Warriors are playing their game in Clarkston because of a scheduling conflict at Warrior Gymnasium.
———
Annexation requests for Lewiston Roundup Association and Tammany School property were rejected by the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District Wednesday night.
Oct. 21, 1979
Mark Lightfield would like to see the city of Lewiston adhere more closely to its ordinances and tighten up the language of those that leave costly loopholes.
———
The 188th edition of the Old Farmers Almanac says the Inland Northwest will get plenty of precipitation this winter, that everyone is everyone else’s 50th cousin or closer and that dinosaurs the size of house cats once roamed the Earth.