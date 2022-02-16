Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 16, 2002
GRANGEVILLE — Nez Perce National Forest supervisor Bruce Bernhardt has approved a plan to proceed with the harvest of fire-killed trees in the Burnt Flats area of the Clearwater and Salmon River ranger districts.
———
Lewis-Clark State College officials have announced an early retirement incentive program in response to recent budget holdbacks.
Feb. 16, 1982
The Clarkson School Board voted Monday night to proceed with planning for a proposed bond levy this spring to remodel Lincoln Middle School.
———
The Clearwater River will be dredged this summer from the confluence to the Memorial Bridge at Lewiston to maintain the river channel depth.