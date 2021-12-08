Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 8, 2001
MOSCOW — As a former teacher, Thomas C. Wright knows education is a rough business. And that is why the Lewiston High School graduate and founder of The Wright Group, an international leader in early literacy publications, has donated $24 million to his alma mater, the University of Idaho.
———
POTLATCH — “Red, White and Blue Christmas” is the theme for the Potlatch lighted Christmas parade.
Dec. 8, 1981
The Clarkston High School band performed “superbly” at the Kingdome over the weekend and got an unexpected bonus out of its trip to Seattle for the state high school football playoffs, the band director said.
———
Failure of an air pollution control device at Potlatch Corp. may cause an increase in visible emissions for several weeks.