Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 10, 2001
The Port of Wilma is moving forward with expansion plans in an attempt to draw more industrial businesses to fuel economic growth in the valley.
———
Bret B. Christensen, an orthodontist who was raised in southeastern Idaho, has opened a practice in Lewiston.
June 10, 1981
The board of directors of Lewiston’s St. Joseph’s Hospital has voted to seek approval for two expansion projects — a 20-bed coronary and intensive care unit and a sophisticated X-ray scanner.
———
BOISE — Orofino is going to get a state grant of $29,865 for improvements to its sewage treatment system.