Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 14, 1999
Joe Keener, a longtime Lewiston resident involved heavily in bowling nearly a half-century for the state of Idaho, will be inducted into the Idaho Bowling Council Hall of Fame.
A $500,000 grant application for development of a business and technology park east of Thain Grade will be submitted to the Idaho Department of Commerce, the Lewiston City Council decided Monday evening.
Sept. 14, 1979
For the coach of a team that has logged 900 miles of road travel in the last two weekends, Lewiston High’s Jay Henry is mighty glad to finally play a football game before his home folks.
A community committee that is looking into the possibility of establishing a public transportation system in the valley has reached the “Where do we go from here?” crossroad.