Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 18, 2002
When members of Lewiston Grain Growers began brainstorming a new name, they went through hundreds of options before settling on Primeland Cooperatives, a division of Cenex Harvest States. The name change is the first in the cooperative’s 72-year history.
The Lewis-Clark State College women’s rodeo team came up victorious in a three-day collegiate rodeo at Lewiston, which both LCSC and Washington State University played host to.
March 18, 1982
Whitman School fifth graders will “launch” their own 25-inch model space shuttle Monday at the same time the U.S. shuttle Columbia lifts off for its third mission.
Omark Industries’ newest attempt to expand its share of the pistol ammunition market could mean cheaper rounds for other sportsmen as well.