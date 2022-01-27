Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 27, 2002
Brittney Devorak, of Lewiston, and Drew Heitstuman, of Asotin, made the most free throws to lead six area qualifiers to the state competition during the Elks Club District Hoop Shoot on Saturday at Lewiston High School’s Booth Hall.
Jan. 27, 1982
PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council approved resolutions Tuesday night cutting Dial-A-Ride service on weekends and selling the old post office to the owner of a movie theater now leasing the building.
———
Cascade Airways will begin flights Feb. 1 to the Moscow-Pullman Airport with larger, pressurized aircraft.
2002
———
Michael K. Parent, a gastroenterologist, will serve as chairman of the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center board of directors in 2002.