Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 6, 2001
OLYMPIA — Ben Barstow, of Palouse, has been named to the Commission on Pesticide Registration by Washington Gov. Gary Locke.
IDAHO FALLS — Some very big guns will be coming to eastern Idaho in the next few months as the Army National Guard sends its new M109A6 Paladins to the area for Guard training.
Aug. 6, 1981
Lewiston Mayor Delitha Kilgore and Moscow Mayor Don Mackin were impressed this week at the White House with the efficiency and streamlining efforts of the Reagan administration to returning many government functions to cities and counties.
A plan to revamp Lewiston airport facilities may be postponed because of a Federal Aviation Administration budget cut, members of the Lewiston Airport Commission were told Wednesday.