Nov. 22, 1999
Lewis-Clark State College junior Marissa Thompson has received NAIA cross country Academic All-America honors. Thompson, a junior, is the first cross country runner at the school to receive such honors.
A plan that would put sidewalks around three downtown Lewiston elementary schools in the next four years will be proposed to the Lewiston City Council tonight.
Nov. 22, 1979
MOSCOW — Galen Rowe, a member of the University of Idaho faculty since 1971 and the chairman of the Foreign Languages Department since 1973, was named Wednesday as assistant vice president for academic affairs and research.
“Those someday boat docks” that have remained high and dry for several years during negotiations with the Army Corps of Engineers may be wet before spring, the Nez Perce County Commission chairman said Wednesday.