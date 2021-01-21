Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 21, 2001
Dan Stellmon has been named general manager of the Pacific Empire Communications Corp. radio stations in Lewiston and Clarkston.
Jan. 21, 1981
ASOTIN — The Asotin City Council is trying to find commercial interests to develop a 4½-acre plot that was filled and then acquired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers near the northwest entrance to town from Clarkston.
KENDRICK — Patrons of the Kendrick Joint School District No. 283 narrowly approved a rezoning of the district’s five zones in a special election Tuesday. Of 426 patrons voting, 224 were in favor and 202 were against.
A deal that would transfer ownership of the cable systems in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and eight other Western communities is on track, but is taking longer than anticipated. This area’s cable provider, AT&T Broadband and Cable One, a subsidiary of the Washington Post Co., are trading certain cable systems.
