Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 28, 2000
MOSCOW — A walking trail from Moscow to Troy is moving closer to reality. Latah County commissioners are close to purchasing land for the trail and are asking for more federal money to complete the project.
———
After six years of grappling with the region’s most complicated problems, Todd Maddock is ready for a rest. The former Potlatch Corp. executive says it’s time to retire from the Northwest Power Planning Council and spend more time at home in Lewiston.
Dec. 28, 1980
Allan R. Peterson, acting manager of Lewiston Grain Growers Inc. since Oct. 21, was named Saturday as manager, succeeding Lewis I. Phillips, who resigned.
———
The new $120,000 IBM computer control center at the Nez Perce County Courthouse is absorbing hundreds of thousands of bits of information these days.