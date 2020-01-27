Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 27, 2000
Executives at Potlatch Corp. are giving “strong consideration’’ to a new lumber mill in the Bovill area.
———
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho is putting its volleyball program in the hands of a young disciple of Tom Hilbert, who revived the team’s fortunes in the early-to mid-1990s.
Jan. 27, 1980
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho gymastics team edged out Eastern Washington Universty to capture first place in a meet held here Friday.
———
The National Press Photographers Association has named Lewiston Tribune photographer Barry Kough its best photographer in a nine-state region for 1979.