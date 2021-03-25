Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 25, 2001
PULLMAN — The Bank of Pullman has announced its consolidation under the name AmericanWest Bank, formerly United Security Bancorporation.
———
Owners of the Camas Prairie RailNet have signed a deal with a Montana company that will salvage the ties and rails of the 67-mile short line between Spalding and Grangeville.
March 25, 1981
To insure its water supply, the city of Lewiston is going to alter the Clearwater River current near a popular fishing hole.
———
BOISE — Legislation designed to give the Port of Lewiston the authority to issue revenue bonds for industrial development cleared its final hurdle in the Idaho Legislature on Tuesday.