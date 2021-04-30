Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 30, 2001
The Lewis and Clark Bicentennial commemoration and the concept of brand marketing will be the focus of the Idaho Governor’s Conference on Recreation and Tourism which is returning to Lewiston this week after a 10-year absence.
———
Flora Jones of Lewiston made her first hole-in-one Thursday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. Jones aced the 126-yard par-3 12th hole with a 7-wood.
April 30, 1981
A 10-mile, 10-speed bicycle race has been added to the schedule of events for the Orchards Blossom Festival on May 16.
———
SPOKANE — Lewiston’s Mike Beuke continued his hot hitting by rapping a triple and two singles to lead Washington State to a 6-3 victory over host Gonzaga on Wednesday afternoon.