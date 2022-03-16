Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 16, 2002
JACKSON, Tenn. — When the Lewis-Clark State Warriors hit the wall Friday, they found out it was made of bricks. After scoring the first 11 points of the game and leading by seven with 14 minutes left, LCSC had a hard time finding the basket and fell to North Georgia 82-74 in the second round of the NAIA Division I women’s basketball national tournament at Oman Arena.
———
With more fish expected than hatchery managers can handle, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission increased the daily, possession and seasonal bag limit on hatchery steelhead in the Salmon River basin Friday.
March 16, 1982
The Clarkston School Board voted unanimously to float a $241,882 bond levy for the remodeling of Lincoln Middle School with the understanding that the amount will not cover all the labor costs.
———
More than 180 youth participating Feb. 21 in the Help Variety Club Children’s Charities bowl-a-thon at Lancer Lanes Bowling Center raised $10,602 for Washington state charities.