Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 17, 2000
PULLMAN — Construction begins today on a new artificial turf at Washington State’s football stadium. The three-month process will resurface not only Martin Stadium but also nearby Rogers Field, where the football team stages many of its workouts.
———
In 10 years you’ll probably never read a story like this one. Classrooms linked to computers linked to the outside world will be so commonplace you’ll look back and wonder what all the fuss was about in 2000.
April 17, 1980
A new computerized reservations system for overnight camping will be used at Chief Timothy State Park when it opens in about six weeks, the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce was told Wednesday.