Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 8, 2001
ASOTIN — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office. Late this summer, the sheriff’s department got new cars, bicycles, guns, deputies and a new traffic radar trailer. But make no mistake, Sheriff John Jeffers says, the department is not rich.
———
FIFE, Wash. — Beware of flashing lights while speeding through this small town near Tacoma. Fife, with a population of 4,784, is the only city in the state where traffic tickets outnumber people, The News Tribune of Tacoma reported Sunday.
Oct. 8, 1981
Increasing traffic on Bridge Street at Clarkston makes it a likely candidate for widening into four lanes, Robert C. Schuster, District 5 administrator of the Washington State Department of Transportation at Yakima, told members of the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
———
Michael R. Johnson, 34, a Lewiston native, has been appointed Lewiston public works director. He succeeds Marlin Brinkley, who resigned in July to become city engineer at Salem, Ore.