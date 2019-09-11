Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 11, 1999
RIGGINS — The great-great-grand-niece and nephew of Idaho pioneer John Goff will be the first people to cross the newly completed Goff/Time Zone Bridge at a ceremony Monday.
Three months later than planned, installation of playground equipment at Hereth Park will start Monday.
Sept. 11, 1979
Coach George Raveling of Washington State University will be the featured speaker at a Twin County United Way kickoff luncheon Friday at Lewiston.
St. Stanislaus Catholic School of Lewiston will have a number of Lewis-Clark State College students conducting physical education courses and serving as classroom aides this year.