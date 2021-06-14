Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 14, 2001
OROFINO — Volunteers are needed for a new program to tutor students at the prison in Orofino.
COLFAX — The Whitman County Parks Department is holding Cooperative Kids Day Camps for youth entering kindergarten through sixth grade in several communities this summer.
June 14, 1981
The dean of Idaho's Legion baseball coaches is worried. Attendance at Twins games is steadily declining and Dwight Church is not sure what can be done about it.
He calls them revolutionary. Whisking through the air above the Columbia Gorge, giant wind turbines generate enough electricity for 2,400 homes, and Idaho state legislator Paul C. Keeton says Lewiston is an "ideal" next stop.