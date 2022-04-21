Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 21, 2002
MOSCOW — Karen Hausdoerffer, a second-year student in the University of Idaho’s MFA program in creative writing, is the recipient of a 2002 Intro Award from the Associated Writing Programs.
Dr. E. Wayne Day will serve a second term as president of the Tri-State Memorial Hospital board of directors.
April 21, 1982
PULLMAN — KWSU radio station has hired a new morning news producer and is planning some changes in its news programming. Robert Hoff, 31, has been hired as producer of “Morning Edition.” He replaces Marc Fleisher.
LAPWAI — The Joseph P. Kennedy Foundation has awarded $35,000 to the Northern Idaho Indian Health Board to provide assistance to pregnant and parenting adolescents of the Nez Perce, Coeur d’Alene and Kootenai tribes.