Nov. 25, 2001
With the holiday season switching into high gear, Lewiston’s Walmart has a new look. Walmart spent $150,000 for new shelves, lighting and check-out counters, according to a building permit filed with the city of Lewiston.
———
The first store has opened in a new generation of retailers on Thain Grade in Lewiston. Big 5 Sporting Goods made its debut Wednesday, just in time to give its employees a chance to practice before the opening of the holiday buying season the day after Thanksgiving.
Nov. 25, 1981
The combination of a bumper crop and international demand is expected to produce a very good year for United States farmers, W.E. Balsiger, of Portland, told the Lewiston Grain Growers Inc. annual stockholders meeting Tuesday at the Elks Temple.
———
Lane F. Smith, formerly a supervisor and instructor of industrial plant maintenance training at the J.R. Simplot Co. at Caldwell, has been appointed coordinator of cooperative education at Lewis-Clark State College.