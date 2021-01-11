Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 11, 2001
BOISE — Lewis-Clark State College's new activity center and a revamped teaching and learning center at the University of Idaho got the green light from Gov. Dirk Kempthorne in his budget address Wednesday. The governor proposed full state funding for both building projects.
———
Ed Cheff remains involved in the University of Hawaii's search for a baseball coach and is widely considered one of the leading applicants. But his candidacy won't interfere with the forthcoming season, Cheff's 25th at Lewis-Clark State.
Jan. 11, 1981
MOSCOW — University of Idaho's basketball team loosened up, had some fun and ran Idaho State University out of the ASUI Kibbie Dome Saturday night, 75-60, in a Big Sky Conference game.
———
Allen K. Short, 28, a member of the Lewiston Morning Tribune news staff since October of 1978, has resigned to accept a job as a writer for the Associated Press bureau in Dallas, Texas.