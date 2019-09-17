Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 17, 1999
Twenty-three acres of land for a new business and technology park near Walmart will be purchased by the Port of Lewiston for $429,000, the three port commissioners decided Thursday.
Sept. 17, 1979
Washington State showed signs Saturday night of becoming a good football team, but the Cougars didn’t look like they were ready for Ohio State.
———
The Asotin High School Future Farmers of America livestock judging team placed first Friday in Garfield County Fair competition that drew eight FFA teams to Pomeroy.
1999
———
Computer labs at Clarkston High School and Parkway Elementary School funded by a $234,000 grant earlier this year are now open to the public.