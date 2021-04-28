Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 28, 2001
Lucy, a 14-year-old Grey-Dunn miniature donkey, may be the only donkey entered at this year’s Asotin County Fair, but she’s fast becoming the crowd favorite.
———
North American RailNet, the parent company of Camas Prairie RailNet, has established a conservancy group to preserve continuous ownership of the soon-to-be abandoned line from Spalding to Grangeville.
April 28, 1981
The Lewiston City Council reversed itself Monday night and placed Normal Hill Cemetery under jurisdiction of Parks Director Michael Moon. The council approved creating the supervisory positions of cemetery foreman and cemetery secretary.
———
SPOKANE — The Washington State University Board of Regents on Monday formally created a new center for fundamental energy research, and were told the center is expected to draw grants and donations to WSU.