May 18, 2002
CHATTAROY, Wash. — The Pullman High boys’ and girls’ track teams maintained their domination of the Great Northern League on Friday, handily winning a Class 2A district meet. The Hounds have won all three titles since the meet became a scoring event three years ago.
May 18, 1982
SEATTLE — A newly discovered fault line near Mount St. Helens has the potential for a major earthquake that could shake the entire Northwest, a U.S. Geological Survey scientist says.
Donald Spellman, the dean of administrative services at Gavilan College at Gilroy, Calif., has been named business manager for the Lewiston School District, effective July 1.
The Lewis-Clark State College Class of 2002 wants to give future students the chance to ride the waves, both in the water and on the air. The Associated Students of LCSC have chosen to begin turning a vacant boathouse into a campus recreation center, and to get a campus radio station going for future students, says Tate Smith, LCSC student body president.