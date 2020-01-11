Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 11, 2000
The ambiguity surrounding Clarkston’s newest public playground is gone, replaced with a solid name — Granite Lake Park.
———
MOSCOW — Despite signs reading “Please excuse our dust,” “Not yet in service” and “Wet paint,” the new Idaho Commons at the University of Idaho was open for business Monday.
Jan. 11, 1980
MOSCOW — Fifteen inches of snow in three days have forced the North Latah County Highway District to ignore a self-imposed ban on overtime work and keep snowplow crews on the job for as long as it takes to plow county roads.
———
Lewiston continues to dig itself out from under 14 inches of snow, but escaped high winds that lashed the region.