Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 14, 2000
“The Sound of Music” was voted best production and Glenn Heffley was named best actor in both musicals and plays during the Lewiston Civic Theatre’s annual Golden Bollar Awards ceremony last Friday.
———
ASOTIN — A discussion of whether to change open range land in Asotin County to a herd district likely will draw a large, vocal crowd, says county Commissioner Gordon Reed.
July 14, 1980
Potlatch Corporation’s main wastewater pipeline burst twice Sunday, sending more than 1½ million gallons of effluent into two levee ponds and washing out a 100-foot section of the Lewiston dike bypass.
———
The Lewis-Clark Valley Boys Club is appealing to men over 21 who can devote a minimum of three hours a week for at least six months providing the male influence to area boys who are without fathers.