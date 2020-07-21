Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 21, 2000
MOSCOW — Jazz great Lionel Hampton, namesake of the University of Idaho’s jazz festival, will be honored by Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne at the Governor’s Millennium Arts Awards Ceremony in Boise on Sept. 16.
July 21, 1980
The celebration of Tri-State Hospital’s silver anniversary may have closely resembled the dedication ceremony 25 years ago, but many considered Sunday’s event the “hottest program ever attended.”
PULLMAN — John F. Schafer, chairman of the Washington State University plant pathology department, has resigned to accept a one-year assignment with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.