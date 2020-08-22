Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 22, 2000
Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne brought dozens of donated air cleaners Monday to needy residents of Salmon, where thick smoke from weeks of wildfires is prompting health concerns.
———
Led by San Francisco outfielder Marvin Benard and Chicago White Sox closer Keith Foulke, ex-Warrior baseball players in the professional ranks have enjoyed a solid summer.
Aug. 22, 1980
Two challengers to Asotin County Commissioner Neil Ausman in this year’s elections would like to free the county of financial obligations for Swallows Park south of Clarkston.
———
MONTREAL — Steve Grant, who played in the shadow of All-American Jack Thompson for one season before becoming Washington State University’s starting quarterback in 1979, signed a contract Thursday with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.