Feb. 7, 2000
A Clarkston businessman is betting increased legalized gambling would bring a full house to local merchants. David C. Prall, owner of Lancer Lanes and Bridge Street Connection, wants to bring gambling laws into the spotlight by forming a coalition of business owners to get the laws changed.
Feb. 7, 1980
More than $15,000 has been raised to keep the Clarkston emergency medical services program in operation, fund drive organizer Walter Klein said Wednesday.
MOSCOW — Three of the world’s top 10 discus throwers will show their stuff here Saturday at the fifth annual Vandal Indoor track and field meet.