Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 2, 2001
Neon lights, comfy couches and the requisite big-screen television are just a few of the amenities planned for the new Valley Boys and Girls Club, coming soon to Clarkston.
———
Three cellular telephone towers have been built inside Lewiston city limits, and applications for 15 to 17 more are pending.
March 2, 1981
Cows with full bellies may be undernourished and do poorly in calving, veterinarians told Nez Perce and Asotin County Cattlemen's Association members last week.
———
KENDRICK — Barbara Heimgartner, who with her husband, Lee, farms in the Kendrick area, has been elected president of the Nez Perce County chapter of Idaho Women for Agriculture.