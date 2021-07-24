Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 24, 2001
The Lewiston School District plans to stretch its half-day kindergarten program to full days for students who score below grade level on the new Idaho Reading Indicator test.
———
SPOKANE — As Western governors prepare to meet in Coeur d’Alene in two weeks, their staffs are working together to improve water quality on the Columbia and Snake rivers.
July 24, 1981
Asotin County residents expressed strong concerns over the county’s ability to operate and finance a new jail at a meeting Thursday with two members of the Washington Jail Commission.
———
The Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter is caring for an injured female mallard brought there by Lewiston police.