Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 30, 1999
Loverboy and Paul Revere & the Raiders will play at the 13th annual Hot August Nights concerts at Lewiston’s Pioneer Park
———
Sarah Francis, of Lewiston, is a national poetry award winner and the author of a book that’s been submitted to a publishing house.
July 30, 1979
Roy Bartlett, of Clarkston, won the old-timers division of the World Log Rolling championships Sunday at Hayward, Wis.
———
Idaho crops have been developing faster than last year because of the warm summer, the Idaho Crop and Livestock Reporting Service said.