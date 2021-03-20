Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 20, 2001
Lewiston Orchards residents should irrigate now because once Mann Lake fills, excess water will be dumped down Lindsay Creek, Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District Manager R. Ted Whiteman said Monday.
———
MOSCOW — Moscow City Council members Monday accepted a $200,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Wash., to help finance Phase 3 development of the 1912 Community Center.
March 20, 1981
Lewiston’s Wes Dover shot a single to deep left to drive in Dan Stellmon with the winning run in the last of the seventh inning Thursday as the Bengals shaded Central Valley of Spokane 5-4.
———
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A year ago Friday, Mount St. Helens stretched, yawned and began waking from a 123-year slumber.