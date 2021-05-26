Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 26, 2001
Fred Willett is the NAIA World Series in Lewiston. From the first day the tournament arrived in 1984, Fred has done everything from various volunteer work around the park to cheering on the Warriors. And blow his own horn.
———
Area law enforcement officers will carry the Special Olympics torch from Moscow to Grangeville on Monday, June 4, for the 2001 Idaho State Summer Games.
May 26, 1981
Free-running dogs will be a thing of the past if the Lewiston Police Department has its way.
———
LITTLE POTLATCH CREEK — Eula Johnson’s farm near Juliaetta still sits in a cocoa-colored lake from most recent rains, but her spirits were lifted by the work of volunteers from Kendrick and Juliaetta on the weekend.