Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 13, 2001
Kris Johnson, of Lewiston, is promoting a skateboard competition and concert during this weekend’s Hot August Nights to raise money to expand and update Lewiston’s skate park.
BURLEY — Moscow left the tying run on third base for the second straight game Sunday, falling 13-12 to Mountain Home in the Legion Class A state baseball tournament. The Blue Devils placed third and finished the season with a 34-8-1 record.
Aug. 13, 1981
PULLMAN — A Spokane developer Wednesday announced that construction will begin within a month on a 20,000-square-foot mini-mall in Pullman’s North Campus Heights area.
Development of the Bryden Canyon Road between the new Lewiston-Clarkston bridge and Thain Road has been given a top priority by the Lewiston Orchards Business Association.