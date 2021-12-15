Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 15, 2001
MOSCOW — The Idaho Vandal women’s basketball team made it four straight wins Friday night, edging past the Montana State Bobcats 62-61 at Memorial Gym.
———
American West Steamboat Co., one of the largest cruise lines stopping in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, will debut a new vessel in 2003, doubling the number of passengers it brings to the area.
Dec. 15, 1981
PULLMAN — A Richland, Wash., organization has received a grant to build a new FM radio station, which will be programmed at Washington State University and eventually received in the Moscow-Pullman and Lewiston-Clarkston areas.
———
ASOTIN — Randall R. Mills, Asotin County Extension Service agent for nearly three years, announced his resignation Monday to become extension livestock agent for Elko County in northeastern Nevada.