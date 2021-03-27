Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 27, 2001
The Clarkston City Council met Monday to unanimously approve new trucks, ban billboards and increase garbage rates.
———
An Oregon-based short line company still has plans to submit a bid to purchase the Camas Prairie RailNet lines despite a contract signed Friday with a salvage company.
March 27, 1981
MOSCOW — The city of Moscow will have to absorb about $28,560 of the costs of ash clean-up caused by the Mount St. Helen’s eruption last May, said city finance director Jim Wallace.
———
LAPWAI — Ron Hedrick, 47, a veteran of 14 years with the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department, will become Lapwai police chief Wednesday.