Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 22, 2001
Students at Grantham Elementary in Clarkston raised just over $1,000 in a week to help support the victims of the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center in New York.
———
PULLMAN — Veteran journalist Joe Barnes has been named director of strategic communications and media relations at Washington State University.
Sept. 22, 1981
ASOTIN — The Asotin County commissioners Monday hired the Spokane architectural firm of Walker, McGoughy, Foltz and Lyerla to design a new jail to be built behind the present courthouse at Asotin.
———
The Lewiston Mall will be having a “grand re-opening” celebration to spotlight the new merchants that have established in the new mall building addition.
The re-opening also coincides with the Mall’s 16th anniversary of the center and will be held over a 10-day period from Thursday to Oct. 4.